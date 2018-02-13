Suspect facing charges for alleged role in Marshall shooting

Photo Courtesy Marshall Police Department

MARSHALL - Brian Davis, a 27-year-old Marshall native, is facing several charges for his alleged role in a shooting that happened at around 1 p.m. Tuesday on the 1600 block of East Houston Street near Maulding Street.

According to a preliminary report, police say Davis fired multiple shots at a vehicle heading down East Houston Street and that he ran away from the scene.

No one inside the vehicle was injured and Davis was caught by officers on East Bowie Street a short time later.

Authorities say that the firearm Davis used during the crime was reported stolen and later recovered by Marshall Police's K9 Unit.

Davis is being held in the Harrison County Jail, charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and Theft of a Firearm.

Police are still investigating the case.

