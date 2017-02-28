Suspect in several Tyler church burglaries arrested in Houston

A 36-year-old Tyler man who law enforcement officials believe may have burglarized several Tyler churches last year was arrested in Houston on Monday.

The US Marshal’s Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force arrested Kinon Peacock, based on a lead from the US Marshal’s Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force. Officials said Peacock was found hiding in the closet of a residence.

The Tyler Police Department had three outstanding warrants on Peacock for burglary of a building in connection to several church burglaries.

On September 8, 2016 investigators said they spotted the suspect in his vehicle and attempted to take him into custody. They said Peacock fled on foot from his vehicle, evading arrest.



-Augusta Robinson

