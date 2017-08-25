Suspect under arrest, aggravated sexual assault of disabled elderly

Courtesy Smith County Sheriff's Office

SMITH COUNTY - Gary McGill, a 69-year-old Smith County man is under arrest after being charged with sexually assaulting an elderly disabled person Thursday afternoon.

McGill was charged due to an incident in September 2016 in which he is accused of sexual assault of a woman that is intellectually disabled.

After an investigation by the Sheriff's Office, numerous items were seized from McGill's home, among them were computers, hard drives and cameras.

With the items' discovery and based on the mental status of the victim, police determined there was probable cause to issue an arrest warrant for McGill.

McGill is currently being held in the Smith County Jail under a $1,000,000 bond.

