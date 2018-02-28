Swift Water Rescue Crews Preparing for Severe Weather

LONGVIEW - Joseph Davis is part of a swift water rescue team and the Texas task force-one, meaning the state could call him to other cities for assistance. He said he tries to keep up with his flood water training. When it comes to severe weather and flooding, Davis has to stay prepared for whatever.

"Our gear - it's always ready in the trunk," Davis said. "Our life jackets, throw bags and things like that."

Depending on where the problem is, Davis and other rescue teams aim to work as efficient as possible. He said the areas that are presumed to flood; teams are staying close in order to be roughly five minutes away. While the weather can sometimes be unpredictable, Davis suggested people should not take the weather lightly.

"A lot of time we'll advise to evacuate their houses if its close to bodies of water," Davis said.

The common mistakes he's seen while part of the crew were ignoring moving water and reacting to the high waters at the last minute. Davis said people should pay attention how how the water can rise.

