TABC going undercover for spring break

SMITH & GREGG COUNTY - The Texas Alcoholic and Beverage commission will perform a statewide undercover operation during spring break. It is an effort to prevent sales to minors and remind businesses customers have to be 21 or older to buy alcohol.

In 2016, the TABC conducted around 15 thousand operations. They identified retailers who may or may not be selling alcohol to minors whether it was unintentional or on purpose. 95 percent of Smith and Gregg county conformed to the law by not selling to minors.

When it comes to East Texas retailers, the TABC said it is setting the example for the rest of the state. More than 92 percent of Texas retailers obeyed the law.

