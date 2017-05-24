Take care of your mental health

(Photo: Jefferson Siegel)

TYLER - Cameras showcase pedestrians plowed through by a vehicle in Time Square, New York. An 18-year-old was killed and more than a dozen were left injured. 26-year-old Richard Rojas who charged with second degree murder and vehicular homicide said he was trying to get mental help. Brenda McBride, a licensed counselor in Tyler said the incident could have been avoided.

"When people don't use their voice to get their needs met then they use their behavior," McBride said. "The behavior that they use are not great coping skills you'd get from a counselor."

McBride said different illnesses are treatable. She said those who are experiencing problems isolate and resort to behaviors that disconnect them from others. Problems people deal with can crossover into one's personal life. What's interfering with sleep, eating and relationships with others could be a factor.

Julia Greer attends McBride's counseling sessions and she agreed to the fact isolation doesn't help.

"There have been times when I've held back and didn't want to be around people because I didn't have the help I needed," Greer said.

After counseling, Greer said she's a different and better person because she has a support system who want her best interest.

"You can't be your best if you're are not taking care of yourself first and foremost," Greer said.

Brenda McBride said the best knowledge is the knowledge of yourself. She said when something is wrong, don't be afraid to speak up.

