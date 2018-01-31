KYTX
TASHARA TRAVELS: The Magnolia Experience Sweepstakes

Be a CBS19 Facebook Fan for your chance to win a grand prize package to Waco, on us!

KYTX 7:17 PM. CST January 31, 2018

WACO - Tashara Parker has been in Waco for a few days taking in the sights and sounds of this wonderful town. 

But there's another reason she's there...to announce The Magnolia Experience Sweepstakes!

To enter, here's what you do:

It's that simple. 

One person will be picked at 3 p.m. weekdays as our "Fan of the Day" and receive a Magnolia Market coffee mug valued at $16. Daily winners will be notified via email or Facebook, and announced on air during CBS19 news at 10.

One Facebook fan will win the Grand Prize, which includes:

  • One $500 Magnolia Market at the Silos Gift Card
  • One $250 Hilton Hotels Gift Card
  • One $75 gas gift card
  • One Magnolia Market coffee mug valued at $16

So what are you waiting for? Click here to enter today!

 

KYTX CBS19 OFFICIAL RULES by KYTX CBS19 on Scribd

© 2018 KYTX-TV


