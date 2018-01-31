TASHARA TRAVELS: The Magnolia Experience Sweepstakes

WACO - Tashara Parker has been in Waco for a few days taking in the sights and sounds of this wonderful town.
But there's another reason she's there...to announce The Magnolia Experience Sweepstakes!
To enter, here's what you do:
- Head to our Facebook page and become a fan.
- While your there, fill out the entry form.
It's that simple.
One person will be picked at 3 p.m. weekdays as our "Fan of the Day" and receive a Magnolia Market coffee mug valued at $16. Daily winners will be notified via email or Facebook, and announced on air during CBS19 news at 10.
One Facebook fan will win the Grand Prize, which includes:
- One $500 Magnolia Market at the Silos Gift Card
- One $250 Hilton Hotels Gift Card
- One $75 gas gift card
- One Magnolia Market coffee mug valued at $16
So what are you waiting for? Click here to enter today!
