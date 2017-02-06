TDCJ van involved in accident

LUFKIN – Texas DPS is investigating a two-vehicle accident that occurred Monday afternoon just north of Lufkin.



According to a preliminary crash report, at approximately 3:35 p.m., a 2008 Ford tow truck was stopped on the northbound shoulder of US 59 when it made a U-turn and was struck by a 2016 Chevrolet Texas Department of Criminal Justice van.

The driver of the Ford is identified as 37-year-old Chad Lerche from Lufkin. Lerche was not reported as injured during the crash.

The driver of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice van is identified as 29-year-old Santana Cook from Ashdown, Arkansas.



Cook and a passenger, 40-year-old Latresse Sharp, from Hope, Arkansas were the only occupants in the vehicle.

Both Cook and Sharp were transported from the scene of the crash by Lufkin EMS to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital in Lufkin with non-life threating injuries.

