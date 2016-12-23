Teammates help special needs cheerleader that lost everything in fire

Shelberly Gaut

TYLER - On Monday, a special needs teenager and her family lost everything when fire ripped through their Longview home.

"Overwhelmed, I am just overwhelmed," said Tenesha Gaut.

Gaut lived in the home and spoke with CBS19 on Tuesday.

Her family will now receive some much needed help just in time for Christmas.

Tenesha's 16-year-old daughter, Shelberly, suffers from a seizure condition and cerebral palsy. She and her grandmother were inside the house when the fire started and able to escape thanks to help from a neighbor.

Shelberly is a member of Twisters Inspire, a special needs cheerleading squad at Gym Tyler Gymnastics.

"When Sheberly first came to us she was in a wheelchair," said gym owner Kim Spearman.

Three seasons later, Spearman said the teen is able to stand for most of her practices

"It's been incredible watching her transform," she said.

On Sunday, Spearman gave Shelberly and her teammates their new uniforms. Several days later, she got word of the fire.

"Her mom called me on Tuesday and said she wouldn't be able to participate this year because her uniform that I had just given her burned," Spearman explained. "And I said 'oh no that's not how we're going to do this.' We're going to get you a new uniform and more than that."

Two days before Christmas, people brought hundreds of dollars in cash and gift cards to Gym Tyler. Spearman will deliver them to the Gaut family Saturday so they can buy the clothes and other necessities the fire left them without.

Click here to visit a GoFundMe page where you can help the Gaut family.

