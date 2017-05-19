Teen dead after Panola county crash

A family mourns after 16 year-old Tatum resident, Sarah Paige Stanfield fatally crashed her car Thursday evening about 2 miles north of Tatum.

Stanfield was traveling south on TX-43 in a Hummer H3 when she veered off the roadway into the west unimproved shoulder and struck the edge of a driveway embankment.

After losing control, Stanfield's vehicle vaulted over the driveway, landed, rolled several times and ended up coming to a rest upside down on the west unimproved shoulder.

Stanfield's body has since been taken to Crawford Crim funeral home in Henderson.

