Teen who shot himself playing Russian roulette has died

Air 11 over the scene where a 15-year-old accidentally shot himself.

HOUSTON - A teenager who accidentally shot himself playing Russian roulette has died.

According to the Medical Examiner's Office, the 15-year-old died on Saturday. A name has not been released.

The incident happened last Friday at a home in Spring. A man said he got a call from his son that morning saying his friend accidentally shot himself while playing Russian roulette. The Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed that detail on Monday.

"As a father myself, I would tell you to be more vigilant in your children's life. Today's social media has really put today's children out of context with real life," said Sgt. Felipe Rivera, with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators would not say where the gun came from.

