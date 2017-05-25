Temperatures rising: protect yourself from mosquitos

KYTX - Experts said standing water left behind from the short rain season in East Texas is a breeding ground for mosquitos. Plus, health officials stressed how 'it only takes one bite' from mosquitos to contract a disease. While the temperatures are slowly on the rise, mosquito season is among arrival.

"All you can do is try to prevent, the more you prevent the better," Fred Killingsworth said, who works with the Gregg county health department.

In 2016: Gregg, Smith, Upshur and Rusk county each had one case of the virus. However, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the viruses weren't contracted in East Texas. So far, two cases of Zika in East Texas were confirmed in Smith county.

When it comes to protecting their person, Anglec Reynolds said she not taking any chances. She said her family lives close to the Sabine River and the mosquitos are unbearable. Reynolds said the Zika virus is still a concern for her and her son.

"You can barley step outside and mosquitos are constant on his skin," Reynolds said. "You don't want to be at the doctors office all the time, so make sure you keep the babies protected."

The city of Longview is already taking preventive measures by eliminating sources for mosquito breeding. The city doesn't do mass spraying. The health department said half the battle is making sure a person is covered.

"Their [mosquitos] only diet is a blood meal and that's what they're looking for," Killingsworth said.

It's advised, when not wearing long-sleeve clothing, wear repellent with deet. Also, eliminate items holding standing water.

© 2017 KYTX-TV