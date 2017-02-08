Testing the water around East Texas

As parents, Brian and Robin Badgett have every reason to be concerned about their water quality.

Describing the water in Palestine, Badgett said that “it is nasty. Mossy.”

Palestine is one of several East Texas cities with water concerns.

In July of 2016, Tyler residents were notified that their drinking water had, yet again, exceeded allowable levels of haleocetic acid, a known carcinogen, based a rolling quarterly average.

But according to Greg Morgan, managing director of Tyler water utilities, the problem has been fixed.

“Once we got that spike out of the process along with the modifications we had made, we saw our numbers coming back into compliance with the maximum contaminant levels and we have been in compliance ever since,” Morgan said.

According to our Tyler drinking water sample, the contaminant levels measured were in compliance range.

Taking drinking water samples from Palestine and Rusk, we also found that the pH levels were within the required regulatory range.

However, each of the tests we conducted provided only a brief snapshot in time of the drinking water in each city and only tested for one of many areas tested by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

As for Brian and Robin, they said they will continue to avoid Palestine drinking water and buy bottled water for their children.

If they can get a better purifier, then we’ll be in good shape. But until then, count me out,” Brian said.

