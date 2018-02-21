Texas College Honors Convocation

TYLER, Texas –Texas College held its annual Honors Convocation today highlighting student academic success from the previous spring and fall semesters.



The college honored more than 400 students in three separate categories.

Presidential Scholars

A student is designated as a Presidential Scholar by maintaining a semester grade point average of 3.80 to 4.00 for two consecutive semesters while enrolled as a full-time student, with no grades less than “C” and no developmental course work.

Dean’s List

A student is designated as a Dean’s List Scholar by maintaining a semester grade point average of 3.50 to 3.79 for two consecutive semesters while enrolled as a full-time student, with no grades less than “C” and no developmental course work.

The Honor Roll

A student is designated as an Honor Roll Scholar by maintaining a grade point average of 3.00 or greater for Spring-Fall prior semesters while enrolled as a full-time student with no developmental course work.

“You will go out into the world as leaders,” said Texas College president, Dr. Dwight Fennell. “Someday, someone will be following you for the things that you will continue to do.”



Today's speaker, Rev. Dr. Raymond Bryant Senior says while he applauds the students’ accomplishments, it's time to take action for the future.

"You are an honor student, you are a college graduate, so that means that when you go back to where you're going that you hold up the light. Act like you have been in a place where you have learned how to do better and how to be better."



400 students were recognized today.



