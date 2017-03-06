Texas DPS seize $7 million in cocaine

CASS COUNTY - The Texas Department of Public Safety seized $7 million worth of cocaine on Saturday. This after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Cass County.

A 2017 Ford Mustang traveling north on U.S. 59 north of Atlanta was stopped for a traffic violation. A Cass County Sheriff's canine unit was called in and around 123 pounds of cocaine were found in the trunk.

Bricio Alegandro Vasquez, 28, of Brownsville, was arrested and charged with felony possession of cocaine. Vasquez was transported and book into the Cass County Jail.

The drugs were allegedly being transported to Chicago, IL.

(© 2017 KYTX)