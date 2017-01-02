Texas judge blocks LGBTQ policy on health care

KYTX - Just minutes before the new year started, Madeline Snyder, read the news about transgender health care. Syder is a transgender woman and she said she can't help but feel worried for what's to come in 2017.

"They're basically ruling that I don't have the right to access medical care," Synder said.

The policy would have protected transgender people from being denied health insurance and medical services. One day before it was supposed to go into effect, the U.S District judge Reed O'Brian blocked the mandate. A decision Snyder is not surprised by.

"You get used to a certain amount of stone-walling and being excluded from basic health care need that we need to survive," Snyder said.

Judge O'Brian said the policy would force doctors to violate their religious beliefs. Snyder said religion shouldn't prevent people from receiving help. She said she goes to Plano once a month a pays out of pocket just to get the medical attention she needs.

"All the doctors in Tyler either don't want to [treat transgender people], exclude it," Snyder said. "I do wanna believe overtime, legislatures will see the support of the majority of people."

However, she's holding on to hope that the year will be better for the LGBTQ community.

There is another Texas bill that PFLAG members feel it targets LGBTQ people. If passes as a law, transgender people will be forced to use restrooms according to their gender of birth. The 84 legislative session is on January 13.

