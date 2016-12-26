Texas Lawmakers file more than 400 bills to be laws in 2017

KYTX - With hopes to have new laws made in 2017, Texas Lawmakers have more than 400 bills, Some of which could be made into Texas laws if passed.

In 2017, social media might monitored more if House Bill 304 is passed. The bill is in memory of David Molak, a teenager who took his own life after being constantly harassed online. Punishment for bullying people under the age of 18 would count as a misdemeanor. It would be a felony for the aggressor if the victim commits suicide. CBS 19 talked to Molak's brother on the phone about what the bill means to him.

"There are people in the public and private sector who see deeper into the effects [bullying] has on people," Molak said. "Gives me hope."

Since the debate about transgender people using public restrooms they identify with, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick filed the 'Women's Privacy Act'. Patrick said the act would give women privacy and safety in: restrooms, showers and locker rooms. Patti Maxwell a member of PFLAG in Longview said the act would do more harm than good.

"I'm afraid it's going to be one more thing that's going to cause another division in our population," Maxwell said.

The 85th Legislative session will start on January 10 in 2017.

