Texas lawmakers propose bill to change dog leash laws

Texas State Caoitol building

LONGVIEW - Texas lawmakers are proposing a bill to change the way people take care of dogs.

On Tuesday, legislators read the bill before the House Public Health Committee. That committee is made up of 11 state representatives who create laws to improve state health.

"I think it's beneficial because there are a lot of people that get dogs for protection, tie them up and don't provide them with proper water or shelter,” Dog owner Mary Powers said.

Other owners disagree with this bill. “If you just left your dog out for an hour to do his business i don't see a problem with seeing people doing that,” Dog owner Bryan Rector said.

Breaking this law could give you a criminal record. For the first offense, you would receive a Class C Misdemeanor which no jail time but up to $500 maximum fine.

The second offense, becomes a Class B Misdemeanor. The penalty is a fine up to $2000 or up to 180 days in jail.

"I think it's right absolutely, any person that owns an animal should be able to take care of it," Dog owner Libby Bunch said. "Owning a pet is a fulltime responsibility and privilege."

The bill does have exceptions, including campgrounds and recreational areas and activities related to herding cattle or livestock.

If this bill passes it will go into effect September 1st.

To read the full bill please click this link- http://www.capitol.state.tx.us/tlodocs/85R/billtext/pdf/HB01156I.pdf#navpanes=0

