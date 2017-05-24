Both chambers of the Texas legislature passed bills this week that would expand postpartum depression screenings and monitor pregnancy related deaths in the state.

It's a topic that experts and local women's groups hope will start a conversation.

As a mother of three boys, Eloise Ghrist knows firsthand how rewarding, yet challenging motherhood can be. For the last five years, Ghrist has been an active member of a local support group for moms with young children.

"It's just a really great opportunity to connect with other moms who are in the same kind of season of life as you," Ghrist said.

Mothers of Preschoolers, or M.O.P.S., allows new mothers to share their experiences and day-to-day struggles with a community that Ghrist said knows exactly what they're going through.

"Even if you don't personally struggle with it, you never know whose going to talk about it because unfortunately there's so much shame involved in stuff like that and there shouldn't be."

Struggles that include postpartum depression. It's a disorder that 17 percent of Texas mothers suffer from and ETMC Program Coordinator for Intensive Outpatient Programs, Rosie Niebuhr, said is very common.



"It causes a lot of problems for the ways she sees herself as a mother, thinking that you know she is a horrible mother, that she can't do it right and so that adds to her depression," Niebuhr said.

According to the state's task force on maternal mortality and morbidity, 189 mothers died between 2011 and 2012, less than a year after giving birth.

In response, lawmakers passed two pieces of legislation this week. House Bill 2466, which would expand depression screenings and access to mental health counselors for low-income mothers. Senate Bill 1929 would continue a state task force operation that looks into pregnancy related deaths.

It's a development that Niebuhr hopes will open the door for discussion.

"Maybe they will be more open with their family and not be so blaming and not be so against getting help."

