Texas man arrested after asking for nude photos, videos from minor

LUFKIN - Jason Allen Benson, a Caldwell, Texas man, was arrested on Friday after allegedly using Facebook and other social media platforms to ask a minor to send nude photos of herself.

According to the Lufkin Police Department, Benson initially contacted the girl using Facebook Messenger, telling her that his relative played softball against her team.

Police say that from that first message, Benson began "grooming" her, eventually asking her to send nude photos and videos of herself to him.

The girl's mother found out about these messages, took screenshots of them and contacted the Lufkin Police Department.

Benson was booked into the Angelina County Jail on Friday and is charged with online solicitation of a minor under 14 years of age.

His bond is set at $1,000,000.

