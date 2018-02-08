Texas man turns tragic wreck into positive message

(Photo: Treece, Hannah)

JACKSONVILLE - It was a like any other day for Tyson Dever. He was driving to his girlfriend's house and right as he was about to make a left turn into her neighborhood, he was hit from behind by a distracted driver.

"I got hit from behind by a cement truck," said Dever. "He went over the top of my car, knocked me into oncoming traffic where I was hit by a Nissan Xterra coming the other way."

Dever was a high school and college athlete, and now he's paralyzed from the waist down.

It's a story that changed his life forever, and now, he does what he can to keep it from happening to anyone else.

Dever travels around to schools across Texas with TxDOT and Teens in the Driver Seat, warning students of the dangers of distracted driving.

"It's very real for them, you know. They see a guy in a wheel chair, whose in a wheel chair because of a distracted driver," Dever said.

Dever was at Jacksonville High School today, where he told students it's not just their lives on the line.

His number one message to students was positivity. Dever told students you can't control your circumstances, but you can control your attitude.

Dever has a book coming out in March about his experiences, you can find out more about his story here.

