Texas man who allegedly assaulted, stole elderly man's vehicle arrested in Smith Co.

SMITH COUNTY - A man from Copperas Cove, Texas is was arrested in Smith County on numerous charges, including an aggravated assault involving an elderly man in Oklahoma that happened Jan. 9.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 12500 block of Highway 155 North early Wednesday morning to help emergency medical personnel with an individual having psychological issues.

Deputies arrived and were briefed about 29-year-old Bruce Hicks, who had no physical injuries, but told authorities he suffered from depression and PTSD. Deputies were able to contact Hicks' father, who told them his son does have emotional issues.

During their investigation, deputies determined that the car Hick's had was stolen from a nearby state. A call to Oklahoma authorities revealed that a suspect had taken the car during an aggravated robbery of an 89-year-old victim as he walked across a parking lot. The suspect took both the car and the victim's personal property.

Deputies also found about 19 pounds of marijuana during a search of the vehicle.

Smith County Sheriff's office detectives worked with Love County Sheriff's office where the assault occurred, and charged Hicks on several counts including robbery, theft of vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon.

Hicks remains in the Smith County Jail, where his bond is set at $120,000.

