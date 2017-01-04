Texas Rangers investigating Upshur County deputy involved shooting

UPSHUR COUNTY - Ralph Cooper didn't think much of the gunshots he heard when it all happened. The next day, he was shocked to find out it was a police involved shooting.

"I don't hear gunshot all the time, maybe every once in a while," Cooper said. "Nothing never like this has ever happened that I know of."

Sheriff Larry Web said deputies were responding to a welfare check. When they arrived to the house, deputies hear screams coming from the house. The sheriff's office said 53 year old Dale Hightower pointed a rifle at them. He was shot and killed at the scene.

Henry Casey was one of Hightower's friends. The news of his neighbor's death left him wondering what happened before he was killed.

"It's just hard to believe that something happened to him like this," Casey said.

He described Hightower to be the type of person who was always around to help others in need. Casey said he'll never forget the phone call telling him of his friend's death.

"Oh my goodness. I couldn't believe it. I couldn't believe it was Dale Hightower," Casey said.

While a family is in mourning. The Texas Rangers have started an investigation.

