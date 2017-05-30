Texas sees rise in crashes involving drug-impaired drivers

TYLER - Statistics show the number of crashes in Texas involving a drug-impaired driver has risen in recent years.

According to statistics from the Texas Department of Transportaiton (TxDOT), 4,973 motor vehicle crashes in 2016 involved drugs. That's about 18% more than 2010, when the number stood at 4,221.

The statistic includes crashes where a driver is reported with "contributing factors of Taking Medication or Under the Influence of Drugs or tested positive for drug test," according to the database.

Source: TxDOT C.R.I.S. Query

"The law is pretty simple," said Officer Don Martin, public information officer for the Tyler Police Department.

Whether it's alcohol or drugs, Texas drivers suspected to be under the influence face the same potential charge.

"If you are intoxicated and you are operating a vehicle in a public place you are subject to being arrested for it," said Martin. "Certainly there are many people out there impaired under narcotics, illicit drugs and such."

Martin said a blood test is the most effective method to determine what substances are in a driver's system.

"It's going to be infinitive on what's exactly in their system," he said.

Leslie Watson, executive director of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) East Texas, said the organization has seen an increase of victims involved in drugged driving crashes over recent years.

Nationall, MADD supports more training and certification of Drug Recognition Experts to help law enforcement agencies identify drug-impaired drivers.

"It's the same impact as drinking while driving," said Watson. "You can get behind the wheel, injure someone, kill someone."

She says it's a stark reality that, in many cases, can be prevented with a few simple steps.

"There are many ways that people can get a safe ride home," Watson said. "The best thing to do is plan ahead. If you're taking prescription medication make sure and read the back of the bottle."



© 2017 KYTX-TV