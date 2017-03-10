Texas State Railroad kicks off 2017 Season

RUSK/PALESTINE - The Trains have returned to the rails of the Texas State Railroad for the 2017 season.

The annual week of spring break rides beings on Friday, March 10th at 10:00am at our Rusk depot. This event is a great way to spend a relaxing day off with friends and family while enjoying the sights and sounds of old time railroading through the Piney Woods.



Preparations are currently underway for the Texas State Railroad’s fourth annual Dogwood Special Brunch Train set for April 2nd. The train will depart from the Palestine Depot at 10:00am and return around 1:00pm. The highlight of the train ride is the viewing of the dogwoods blooming profusely in their native wooded habitat throughout the East Texas Forest Country.



Easter Egg Express will depart from the Rusk depot the weekends of April 8-9 and 14-15 with rides each day at 10:00 and 1:30. Guests ride a half hour to the Easter Egg Patch, then disembark from the train for an hour and a half of family fun at the site including Easter Egg hunts for ages 0-6 and 7-12; a hay ride; numerous games and other activities and photos with the Easter Bunny before returning to the Rusk depot.



Also, keep an eye out for our Sunday Fun-day Matinee trains on the last Sunday of every month. This special train departs the Rusk depot at 1:00pm starting March 26th. Sundays are fun days here at Texas State Railroad and for every adult ticket purchased, a child (age 2-12) can ride for free.



For more information, go to www.TexasStateRR.com or follow the Texas State Railroad on Facebook. Tickets can be booked online or by calling 903-683-3098.

