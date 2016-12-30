RUSK - The Texas State Railroad will shutdown for normal maintenance during the months of January and February, that according to the City of Palestine, and Iowa Pacific.

An earlier statement by marketing and special events manager Janet Gregg stated the railroad was closing and some 40 employees were being laid off.

An email sent by Janet Gregg on Friday morning indicated that the railroad, popular for its Christmastime Polar Express train trips and other themed rides throughout the year, shut down and most of its employees have been terminated. Gregg said she was one of the employees to lose her job.

"This is very disappointing, especially in light of the fact that we set a new record for ridership this year with both Polar Express and regular season riders," Gregg said in the email. "The Texas State Railroad has been financially viable the past two years, so this is not a local issue."

The City of Palestine has issued the following statement:

We are very happy to hear that Iowa Pacific is not permanently closing the Texas State Railroad, rather shutting down for maintenance as the railroad normally does. The railroad is normally closed in January and February for track and train maintenance and Iowa Pacfic President Ed Ellis has assured us the railroad will run in March. The Texas State Railroad is central to Palestine’s rich history and vital to Palestine’s economy. We will continue to build on the strong relationship we currently enjoy with the Texas State Railroad and the Texas State Railroad Authority.

Bob Goldsberry, President of the Texas State Railroad Authority board, said the railroad closes every January for maintenance and could not confirm whether it would reopen in February. He said he did not know whether employees had been terminated or what initiated Gregg's email.

Goldsberry said he had a call planned with the railroad's operator, Iowa Pacific Holdings, Friday afternoon to discuss their contract and the railroad's future.

A person who answered the reservations line Friday morning said there were upcoming trips planned in East Texas.

TEXAS STATE RAILROAD HISTORY

The railroad has a historic past. Inmates held in the Texas prison system created the railroad in 1881 as a way to transport hardwood to fuel furnaces at the iron smelter at the Rusk Penitentiary.

The furnace, in turn, supplied the state of Texas with iron products, such as infrastructure for building the capital in Austin, the website states.

The rail line was later modified to join main line, and in 1906, inmates extended it to Maydelle and finally to Palestine in 1909, sparking increased commerce throughout the area.

The prison system eventually stopped using the furnace and by 1921, regular rail service was discontinued. The line was later leased to outside rail companies until it was conveyed in 1972 to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, which reopened it a few years later.

Along the way, a rare, vintage turntable – which allows engines to change directions – was installed in Maydelle and the railroad was again moved into private ownership.

