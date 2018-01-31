Thanks Pat, East Texans are becoming KC Chiefs fans

Aug 11, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) leaves the field after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Denny Medley, CBS)

WHITEHOUSE - The Kansas City Chief's last game against the Tennessee Titans was a tough loss. However, if fans reflected on it, they could say it was a good year. It was good year especially for Pat Mahomes II. He had an impressive run as he became the first Chiefs rookie quarter back to start and win a game for the team in nearly 40 years.

With Alex Smith being traded to Washington, the future of the Chiefs is now in the hands of Mahomes. East Texans have already jumped the bandwagon. The young quarterback's success in college and in the pros has people who live in Whitehouse diverting their loyalty to the Kansas City.

Reed Tomlin is an avid fan of the Los Angeles Rams, but since Pat's first professional season, he said he's a big Chiefs fan.

"I've always kind of like the team since I was a little boy, but it just boosted it that much more," Tomlin said.

Even Mahomes' high school football coach Adam Cook, said he's willing to rep the Red and Gold, which would be his first team he's ever become a fan of.

"I want to see those guys win and do well," Cook said.

Even though the season's over for the Chiefs, the pages have flipped to the next chapter and there is no telling what Pat can bring to the table. While it's fun to watch Mahomes play on TV, the Chiefs won't play either the Cowboys or Texans in the 2018-19 season.



