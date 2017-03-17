The 58th Azalea & Spring Flower Trail kicks off with ribbon cutting next week

The 58th Azalea & Spring Flower Trail is set to began with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday, March 24, at the historic home of Guy and Joan Pyron, 212 West Dobbs.

The Azalea & Spring Flower Trail will run for three weekends, March 24 - April 9.

During the event, trail residents and visitors alike are encouraged to take time to stroll through gardens, join in on one of the many community events, and experience viewing Tyler in the springtime.

“Even though spring came a little early this year, there will still be plenty of beautiful spring flowers to see along the trail as well as a lot of community events to enjoy,” Susan Travis, Visit Tyler Vice President of Tourism & Servicing, said in a news release.



Along with the azaleas and spring flowers the trails will include a variety of activities for the whole family including art shows, festivals, tours of Tyler, live entertainment, plays and more.

The trail is also known for the Azalea Belles, a group of local high school girls that are selected to be ambassadors of the trail. Throughout the three weekends of the Trails, the Belles will be outside of houses along the trails, wearing antebellum gowns and showing visitors the hospitality of Tyler.

For more information, a full list of events, and to view a live camera documenting the progress of the blooms go to www.VisitTyler.com/AzaleaTrail .

© 2017 KYTX-TV