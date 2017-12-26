The day after Christmas means returns and sales for retail stores

A shopper walks with her purcheses along the main shopping street Oxford Street in London, on December 20, 2017. Shoppers crowded Oxford Street, a main shopping high street in London, less than a week before Christmas. (Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

TYLER, TX - Shopping centers are crowded before the holidays but the day after is another ball game.

Some shoppers at the Broadway Square Mall called it another "Black Friday".

Traffic backed up all around the mall and The Village at Cumberland Park.

It markes one of the biggest days for exchanges and returns. People receiving gifts they didn't like for Christmas, or maybe it was clothes that didn't fit just right.

Other shoppers at the mall are their to hit up all the post-Christmas deals. Spending the money or gift cards they received for Christmas.

The two days following Christmas are two of the busiest days of the year for retailers.

