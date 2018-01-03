The Green Zone offering free Lyft rides to veterans

(Photo: Airman 1st Class Harry Brexel, Public Domain)

The Green Zone, a resource within the Andrews Center, has partnered with Lyft to offer veterans in various East Texas counties, including Smith, Rains, Wood, Van Zandt and Henderson county.

All a veteran needs to do to receive a free Lyft ride is contact Zac Tyler at The Green Zone and schedule the ride.

"Transportation needs has been the biggest concern for veterans and the community. Whether it's going to the VA hospital in Dallas from Tyler it's a two hour drive, some of these veterans may not have a reliable vehicle or a vehicle at all," said Tyler.

Rides can be requested Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

© 2018 KYTX-TV