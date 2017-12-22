The last minute Christmas shopping craze is back

A shopper walks with her purcheses along the main shopping street Oxford Street in London, on December 20, 2017. Shoppers crowded Oxford Street, a main shopping high street in London, less than a week before Christmas. (Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

TYLER, TX - All across Tyler there was heavy amounts of traffic, full parking lots, and crowded shopping centers.

It's the last minute Christmas shopping frenzy that takes over in the days leading up to the holiday.

At Academy Sports and Outdoors the lines were longer than they were on Black Friday, but at least it moved quick.

Most of the people CBS 19 spoke with said they didn't mean to leave it behind and are not looking forward to the crowds in the next few days. They're all doing the best they can to knock it out Friday night.

