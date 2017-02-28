The missing Jason Stevens returns to Lufkin

LUFKIN - Jason Stevens and Matthew Bilodeau wouldn't have kindled a friendship if it wasn't for a YouTube project. Now the missing Jason Stevens is back home in Lufkin with his family.

"It's really cool that I have a new friend in East Texas," Bilodeau said.

The young YouTuber said he wants nothing but the best for Stevens. Bilodeau's father helped pay for Stevens' bus ticket back to East Texas.

When Stevens worked at Ross Motorsports, coworkers described Stevens to be a happy and energetic person. They said he always wanted to learn. Stevens worked as a mechanic there but he expressed his desires to do more. The Lufkin man wanted to work on high-end cars, the next day, he didn't show up for work.

That's when Bilodeau found him in Los Angeles, California. Since his return to East Texas, Bilodeau said his goal for him is to get back on his feet.

"Jason has that fire in him," Bilodeau said. "He's found light in some of the darkest situations and definitely taught me how to do that myself."

CBS 19 reached out to Stevens but he didn't want to go on camera. He did want to share his thanks to Bilodeau, the Youtuber who made this all possible.

(© 2017 KYTX)