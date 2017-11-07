PALESTINE, TX - The Polar Express has arrived in East Texas!

It starts November 11 and runs through December 27.

The journey begins in Palestine. There is lights, picture opportunities, and a gift shop. After that it's "all aboard!"

On the train, the story of the Polar Express begins. The conductor punches the kids golden tickets, waiters and chefs serve hot chocolate and cookies, plus singing and dancing all the way to the North Pole.

Santa and his elves join the fun then. They also meet with every little boy and girl, giving them a silver bell.

Remember, you can only hear it if you believe.

Tickets costs and train times are available here.

© 2017 KYTX-TV