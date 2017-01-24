The sentencing for the Gilmer man trial continues

UPSHUR COUNTY - People who knew 17 year old Bailee Russel and 19 year old Hailey Johnson filled the court room. The sound of families sniffing and people trying to hold in their tears, echoed through out the room as the attorney questioned the two teens who survived the fatal crash.

23 year old Robert Fraizer said he's guilty for intoxication manslaughter and assualt. DPS said he crashed his car head-on, killing Bailee and Hailey. Authorities said his blood level at the time was point one zero.

Frazier could face 30 years behind bars.

Tim Russell, Bailee's father was there for the whole trial.

He didn't wish to speak on camera, but he told CBS 19 he'll talk after his sentencing.

