The Zonta Club of Longview hosts a free prom dress drive

LONGVIEW - Prom night can be one of the most exciting nights for a teenage girl, but it can also be one of the most expensive.

The Zonta Club of Longview is doing what they can to help with the costs by hosting their 10th annual free prom dress drive.

Priscilla Beckham with the Zonta Club said a prom dress can cost $500 or more, which can leave a teenager with a lot of prom pressure.

"They can come into this prom boutique, look at the array of dresses that we have, try them on, have their mom with them," Beckham said.

Last year, they helped more than 600 girls from Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

This year, they hope to exceed that number.

"It's incredible to see how a young woman can feel so incredibly beautiful when they put that dress on, you feel like a princess, which everyone wants to be at some point in their life," Beckham said.

The Zonta Club isn't the only organization having a prom dress drive, the Glam Prom Dress Closet in Tyler is having a drive on March 30 and 31 at Cindy's Event Center.

