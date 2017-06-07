David Penix and Nelson Family

OAK RIDGE, N.C.-- A couple who adopted five siblings are considered true heroes and it's not just because of the adoption.

In December 2016, WFMY News 2 interviewed Air Force Veteran, David Penix, who credits the couple with saving his life after he crashed his motorcycle head-on with a tractor-trailer in September 2016. The impact from the collision threw Penix into the front yard of a house not far from his, 'true super heroes', John and Holly Nelson.

The Nelsons started CPR after calling 911. Holly used Penix's belt as a tourniquet to stop the bleeding while John started doing chest compressions. When we talked to Penix, in December, says the accident has given him a deeper appreciation for his faith, his family, and his new friends who saved his life.

WATCH: Stokesdale Man Thankful For Strangers Who Helped After Motorcycle Accident

So Monday when he saw the story on WFMY News 2 at 11pm about the couple adding five new family members, Penix said he wasn't surprised. He shared this message about the Nelsons with our Reporter Ben Powell, who interviewed him in December:

"Ben, just wanted to remind you...The story you did at 11:00 with John & Holly Nelson and getting custody of five kids from same mother which will keep the kids together in one very special family! These are the same people who saved my life on Sept. 24, 2016 when I had the motorcycle accident & lost my leg. The Nelson's are truest super heroes!!



Yes, you can use it. It is amazing when you think about how many lives each of those kids will touch in the future and myself also. I can just think about all the things I've done (people I've met) only I the last 8 months! Wouldn't have happened if it were not for John & Holly! And I'm sure they are not finished with helping people! They are really true HEROS!"

