Thousands attend 38th annual Tyler Home Products show

TYLER - Thousands are looking at some of the newest ways to remodel their home at the 2018 Tyler Area Builders Association Home Show.

This is the 38th year for the event. Organizers say every year they see more people and vendors attend the show.

Flooring, plumbing and pool construction were a few of the many vendors. We spoke to several people who say this is one of the premier events in East Texas.

Some vendors tell us this show is one of their main sources of new customers.

If you would like to learn more about the Tyler Builders Association or ways to remodel your home please visit their website at Tylerareabuilders.com.

