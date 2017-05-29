Thousands of homes still left without power

KYTX - The nice weather felt almost as if there wasn't a storm. However, the sight of debris, trees pulled from the root and property damage would say otherwise. More than 60 thousand homes were without power and crews restored at least half of them, according to Swep Co.

East Texans were cleaning up the mess the weather left. The National Weather Service says an EF-1 tornado touched down in Longview. It destroyed one of the city's massive domes.

According to the Swep Co's interactive map, more than 30 thousand East Texans are still left without power. Cities like: Longview, Kilgore and Tatum were still being worked on. It's estimated some East Texans won't see any changes until June 2.

Those affected by the storms could visit the Longview Exhibit Center, where the Red Cross of the Piney Woods is offering a bed to sleep on, showers and something to eat.

Swep Co. said customers shouldn't worry about their bill if they've experienced a power outage. If the meter isn't spinning, they won't have to pay.

