Thousands still in the dark after ETX tornadoes, local businesses impacted

LONGVIEW - After two EF1 tornadoes hit East Texas over the weekend, thousands are still without power. Some local businesses are finding it difficult to operate at full capacity.

The Longview Kroger did not have power until late Monday, and even then, the store was running off of a generator, which impacted food.

Kroger spokesperson April Nickels from the Dallas area said emergency protocol was put into place immediately following the storms. Refrigerated items were pulled from the shelves entirely. Others were put in dry ice in freezer cases.

Kroger customer and Longview resident LeAnne Plunkett said she understands the circumstances, but feeding her family is becoming a challenge.

"We were going to have some supper, and I came up here to Kroger and they're turning people away," she said.

She came to Kroger for a few frozen items, and like many customers, she walked away empty handed. The store is unable to sell perishable items.

Nickels issued a statement to CBS19.

"Kroger’s top priority, especially under these conditions, is the welfare and safety of its customers and associates. We lost approximately 20 percent of perishable items which were disposed of for precautionary measures."

Kroger closed between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to move from a generator to fully restored power.

Plunkett says dinner may be take out, but she's fortunate her family was untouched by the tornado damage.

"Canton was not too long ago. I looked around my living room, even without electricity, and our belongings are all still here. I believe that God watched over this area in a mighty way," Plunkett said. "We're all okay. We're uncomfortable, but we're okay."

Kroger is about 80 percent restocked, and officials estimate the store to be fully restocked by Thursday. In the meantime, the store is operating during it's normal hours.

Just one county over in Rusk, an EF1 tornado hit Easton, leaving hundreds without power in surrounding cities, like Tatum.

Patrick Dooley with the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) has spent a majority of his time in Tatum helping with cleanup.

SWEPCO officials have not given an estimate on how long restoration may take.

Dooley said the hardest part about getting an estimation involves physically getting into the areas.

"Some of these areas where you can't get the transmission in, you can't get trucks down there because they get stuck," he said. "Just be patient."

Working in the area Monday, he counted 17 SWEPCO trucks working on lines.

Dooley said those at the Rusk County OEM were prepared for the tornado and have not called in any outside help, but they are making one request.

"We are requesting a chainsaw team," he said.

Those wanting to volunteer in Rusk and Panola Counties are asked to contact the Tatum Volunteer Fire Department. The department said they need help cleaning debris. Additional help may be needed once power is restored in the area.

