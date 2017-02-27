Three people hospitalized, two of them critical, after motorcycle wreck on Hwy 155 South in Noonday

Emergency workers responded to a wreck in the 15100 block of state Highway 155 South in Noonday on Monday evening.

A white Nissan Ultima and a white motorcycle were heading southbound on Texas State Highway 155 when the motorcycle signaled to turn into Dollar General, according to a Department of Public Safety trooper at the scene.

The driver of the Ultima failed to control their speed and struck the motorcycle, throwing both riders from the bike, according to the trooper.

The man and woman on the motorcycle were taken to East Texas Medical Center and were in critical condition Monday night. The driver of the Ultima was taken to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital, and she is in stable condition. The trooper indicated she will be ticketed for the wreck.

Traffic remained slow in the area, near the Dollar General, as emergency crews work the wreck.

