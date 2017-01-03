Tim Tebow to speak at Grace Community School event

Tim Tebow is going to take a knee with students at Grace Community School.

Tebow, a Heisman trophy winner and former NFL football player, will be the guest of honor at the school’s “Celebrating Faith and Discovering Your Identity” event on Feb. 2, at the Green Acres Baptist Church’s Crosswalk Conference Center.

Tebow also will meet with students before the event.

"Grace Community School has a strong desire to be a place of hope for our community," Headmaster Jay Ferguson said. "It goes without saying that life isn't easy, and whether you're 17 or 71, having a strong sense of identity, who you are, is often the only thing that carries you through life's victories and turmoil. In his young life, Tim Tebow has seen more of both than many, and he brings a message of hope and healing that will winsomely and attractively inspire our community."

Tebow spent a successful season as the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos but would later be traded to the New York Jets in the 2012 off season. The Jets released him after the 2012 season, and he languished under a contract with the New England Patriots, before being released in August 2013. He later was signed and released by the Philadelphia Eagles, seeing little to no playtime in the years since his stint with the Broncos.

In 2016 he announced he would pursue a career in baseball. He currently is signed with a minor league team under the New York Mets.

Grace is thrilled to have this opportunity to bring this message and this messenger to our community."

The event will help support the Grace Fund, which provides financial aid to new and current students in first through 12th grade. Last year Grace provided financial assistance to 139 families, at a cost of more than $745,000, according to Director of Communications Karolyn Davis.

Each year the school hosts a variety of fundraisers for the scholarships. Fundraisers have included high profile guests such as former President George W. Bush.

Tickets are available now. General Admission is $50 and reserved seating tickets are $85. Student tickets are $35.

Tyler Morning Telegraph