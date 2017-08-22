KYTX
TISD Board silent about any plans to rename school

One night after a contentious meeting, Tyler ISD Board members are silent about whether they plan to move forward with a name change.

Bret Vetter, KYTX 7:31 PM. CDT August 22, 2017

One night after a contentious meeting, Tyler ISD Board members are not indicating whether they plan to move forward with renaming Robert E. Lee High School.

Supporters and opponents of the change packed the Plyer Center Monday night for a chance to have their voices heard. Something Board President Fritz Hager, Jr. said he liked seeing.

“I was pleased with the diversity at the meeting last night…However i have no comment on how we will proceed on this issue at this time,” Hager, Jr. said.

The next Tyler ISD Board meeting is scheduled for September 18

