TJC Police investigating Indecent Exposure incident

TYLER - Campus Police at Tyler Junior College are investigating an Indecent Exposure incident that happened on Thursday around 4:30 p.m. outside of the main campus OHPE faculty parking lot F-8.

The three female victims told law enforcement that a white male exposed himself to them as they were sitting in a car.

Police say that the suspect was last seen leaving the campus in a tan four door vehicle. He is described as a slim, white male in his 20s who is approximately six feet fall.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please contact TJC Police at 903-510-2222 or 911 or you can send a Text Tip to 50911- enter "tjctip" - enter a space and your message.

TJC Police have issued a campus wide alert after the incident was reported and have increased their patrols of the campus and areas close-by as they continue their investigation.

