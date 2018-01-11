TJC student named Texas Rose Queen for first time

Photo Courtesy TJC, Jessica Alexander

TYLER - Apache Belle and freshman, Amanda Elaine Hiles, has been crowned Texas Rose Queen for 2018.

Hiles is the first TJC student to be named queen, and she was given the title during a surprise visit to the Apache Belles studio at her school's main campus.

Apache Belles Director Jasilyn Schaefer said, “Amanda is the first TJC student ever to be named Rose Queen, and I can’t think of a more perfect choice to represent our college and the city of Tyler.”

According to TJC, Hiles' identity as queen was "a closely guarded secret" kept quiet since November 2017.

“It’s such a huge honor to be asked to be Rose Queen. I had no idea this would ever happen, but it’s so exciting,” Amanda said.

During the festival, Amanda will escorted by Jace Evans, son of Apache Belles Artistic Director/Choreographer Christy Evans and her husband, Eric Evans.

