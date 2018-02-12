TJC students give Valentines Day cards and socks to seniors

TYLER - Students from the Criminal Justice Student Association from Tyler Junior College passed out Valentines Day cards and socks to patients of the Oak Hills Terrace Memory Care Facility on Monday afternoon.

The facility works with people who have Alzheimer's, Dementia, and other forms of memory loss.

Oak Hill residents were very excited to have students come visit and bring them a kind gesture of love and support, exclaiming over the cards and the socks they received.

© 2018 KYTX-TV