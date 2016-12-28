Top Fun Longview opens despite development concerns

LONGVIEW - Top Fun owners Matt Morgan and his wife wanted to make a safe place for kids to have fun. They bought the land in Lear Park, and started renovating the building.



"We're a little over 38,000 square feet to build all indoor attractions," Morgan says. "It took us just over two years to complete the project."



Two years to bring go karts, basketball, baseball, laser tag, and games to East Texas. Top Fun could have come sooner but dealt with development concerns.



City of Longview officials say sewer and parking challenges were to blame. Those challenges forced the business to take longer than expected to open. After working together the end result is magical.



Top Fun is designed for all ages, even a princess room designed by Morgan's wife. "She just used her creative process and came up with party rooms that she thought would really light a fire under people and bring children to it," Morgan says.



Parents are thrilled to see this kind of business open.



"Longview needed this," Top Fun guest Todd Kelsey says. "We drive back and fourth to Dave and Busters, this is a perfect place to bring the kids.



Top Fun has more than 50 employees and has plans for the future.



"If it's in the cards that we are able to do other things," Morgan tells us. "We are going to do other things on the property then that will bring more employees."







