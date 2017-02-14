KYTX
F2 Tornado tears through Fort Bend communities

Folks in Fort Bend County had their Valentine's Day ruined by a tornado that caused widespread damage. Bridlewood Estates in Rosenberg was one of the hardest hit areas.

Melissa Correa and Tim Wetzel, KHOU 7:20 PM. CST February 14, 2017

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado made its way through several communities along the Southwest Freeway in Fort Bend County early Tuesday.

After checking out the damage in the Bridlewood Estates neighborhood of Rosenberg, NWS meteorologist Dan Reilly said he is quite confident it was an F2 tornado that touched down.

"I'm in shock. I couldn't believe it," Keira Makle said. "It just happened so fast." 

Residents say it lasted a terrifying two or three minutes. Their homes shook, they heard a loud rumble and their ears popped.  

Photos: Damage after severe storms in Houston, surrounding areas

 

"About 8:45, I got a text message that said, 'Hey man, your house and shop got hit by a tornado,'" James Markle said. "You could see the damage coming in the subdividsion, the trees down. But once I got my area, it's heartbreaking, it's heartbreaking."

The tornado toppled his camper, tore up his deck and covered his precious Porsche with debris. 

Across the street, Lisa Reyes was worried she and her mother wouldn't survive the powerful winds. 

"I was texting my husband and brother and was like, 'It's hitting us, it's hitting us,'" she said as she choked back tears. "I was afraid nobody would find us. But we are fine. It's good. I'm crying. I don't know why I am crying."

One neighbor found a Texas flag in the debris and hoisted it above the damage. 

 

(© 2017 KHOU)


