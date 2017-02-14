F2 Tornado tears through Fort Bend communities

Bridlewood - KHOU 11 viewers sent in photos of storm damage after severe weather moved through Houston and surrounding areas on Valentine's Day 2017.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado made its way through several communities along the Southwest Freeway in Fort Bend County early Tuesday.

After checking out the damage in the Bridlewood Estates neighborhood of Rosenberg, NWS meteorologist Dan Reilly said he is quite confident it was an F2 tornado that touched down.

"I'm in shock. I couldn't believe it," Keira Makle said. "It just happened so fast."

Residents say it lasted a terrifying two or three minutes. Their homes shook, they heard a loud rumble and their ears popped.

Woman huddled in her bathroom in Fort Bend County during storm, said her ears popped and her roof lifted up as winds rumbled outside. pic.twitter.com/jUxdRREJqI — Tim Wetzel (@KHOUTim) February 14, 2017

"About 8:45, I got a text message that said, 'Hey man, your house and shop got hit by a tornado,'" James Markle said. "You could see the damage coming in the subdividsion, the trees down. But once I got my area, it's heartbreaking, it's heartbreaking." The tornado toppled his camper, tore up his deck and covered his precious Porsche with debris. Across the street, Lisa Reyes was worried she and her mother wouldn't survive the powerful winds. "I was texting my husband and brother and was like, 'It's hitting us, it's hitting us,'" she said as she choked back tears. "I was afraid nobody would find us. But we are fine. It's good. I'm crying. I don't know why I am crying." One neighbor found a Texas flag in the debris and hoisted it above the damage. Storm damage in Bridlewood Estates subdivision in Fort Bend County. Thankfully, it doesn't appear that anyone was hurt. pic.twitter.com/2XhQyaNvjr — Tim Wetzel (@KHOUTim) February 14, 2017 2-story RV garage in Bridlewood. We have closed the neighborhood to non-residents. #HouWx pic.twitter.com/MBMbLuyjFN — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) February 14, 2017 The funnel cloud also touched down at State Highway 36 near the Needville/Fairchilds area. Homes in the area had damaged roofs and fences with debris scattered everywhere. There was also damage reported in the Village of Fleak not far from Fairchilds. Some homes and small metal buildings were damaged there. WOW! just came across more damage in #Pleak near Richmond. About to go LIVE on #khou11 pic.twitter.com/PSe3rkOUpx — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) February 14, 2017 Flying debris also damaged vehicles nearby. The tornado headed east along the Southwest Freeway at about 50 mph making its way through Greatwood and then First Colony. @chitakhou @BrooksKHOU Tara division near Greatwood pic.twitter.com/8O42U1glAa — The Real Doobit (@Amoore5000) February 14, 2017 Fort Bend ISD issued a shelter-in-place as the severe weather moved through the area. According to the Fort bend County Sheriff’s Office, there were no reports of injuries.

