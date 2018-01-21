KYTX
TORNADO WATCH ISSUED FOR 28 ETX COUNTIES

Sasha Wilson, KYTX 3:20 PM. CST January 21, 2018

(NWS) - A tornado watch has been issued for Smith County and multiple East Texas counties. The full list is as follows:

  1. Anderson
  2. Bowie
  3. Camp
  4. Cass
  5. Cherokee
  6. Delta
  7. Fannin
  8. Franklin
  9. Freestone
  10. Gregg
  11. Harrison
  12. Henderson
  13. Hopkins
  14. Hunt
  15. Kaufman
  16. Lamar
  17. Marion
  18. Morris
  19. Navarro
  20. Panola
  21. Rains
  22. Red River
  23. Rusk
  24. Smith
  25. Titus
  26. Upshur
  27. Van Zandt
  28. Wood

© 2018 KYTX-TV


