TORNADO WATCH ISSUED FOR 28 ETX COUNTIES

(NWS) - A tornado watch has been issued for Smith County and multiple East Texas counties. The full list is as follows:
- Anderson
- Bowie
- Camp
- Cass
- Cherokee
- Delta
- Fannin
- Franklin
- Freestone
- Gregg
- Harrison
- Henderson
- Hopkins
- Hunt
- Kaufman
- Lamar
- Marion
- Morris
- Navarro
- Panola
- Rains
- Red River
- Rusk
- Smith
- Titus
- Upshur
- Van Zandt
- Wood
© 2018 KYTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs