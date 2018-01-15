Towing in the snow?

(Photo: Kyryl Gorlov / Thinkstock, This content is subject to copyright.)

TYLER - Campbell's Towing and Recovery is ready for the snow that is getting ready to hit East Texas. Are you?

Monty Ward Jr., co-owner of Campbell's Towing and Recovery, says he sees more sliding in this weather over accidents.

For those that experience a slide or a minor accident, Monty urges them to not leave their vehicle on the road. It is not just a hazard...it can cost the owner a major fine.

So what to do if caught out in the weather? Call a local towing company or someone you know to tow or pull your vehicle out at that time.

If you leave it unattended for more than 24 to 48 hours, law enforcement will most likely tow your vehicle, and that might cost more than it would just to tow it right after the incident.

© 2018 KYTX-TV