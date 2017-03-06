Traffic accident in Chandler causes power outages

CHANDLER- A semi-tractor truck hauling a large tank has snagged, and pulled down several electric/telephone poles on Hwy 31 East.

As a result, electrcity is out at the Post Office, San Pedro's, Donut Place, and the Citizen's Bank Drive-thru area.

Expect possible delays in traffic.

Oncor expects to have the electricity back on in approximately 4 hours. At this time,there is not have an estimated time for Centurylink at this time.

